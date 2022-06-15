Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1542
Wild Teasel
Its a thorny subject :)
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1907
photos
387
followers
56
following
422% complete
View this month »
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th June 2022 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
thistle
,
wild
,
ontario
,
teasel.
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I love the focus on just those points!
June 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning abstract !
June 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close