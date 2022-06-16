Sign up
Photo 1543
Creeping Thistle
Also known as the Canada Thistle, is a invasive perennial plant. Yet God made it to have healing powers as well.It has been chewed as a remedy for toothache. A decoction of the roots has been used to treat worms in children.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
2
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1908
photos
387
followers
56
following
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th June 2022 7:47pm
Tags
flower
,
thistle
,
ontario
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice diagonal and the dof works wonderfully
June 17th, 2022
Christina
The diagonal with just the tip in focus is superb!
June 17th, 2022
