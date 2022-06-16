Previous
Creeping Thistle by pdulis
Creeping Thistle

Also known as the Canada Thistle, is a invasive perennial plant. Yet God made it to have healing powers as well.It has been chewed as a remedy for toothache. A decoction of the roots has been used to treat worms in children.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice diagonal and the dof works wonderfully
June 17th, 2022  
Christina
The diagonal with just the tip in focus is superb!
June 17th, 2022  
