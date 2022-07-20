Sign up
Photo 1577
Manitoulin Nites
Manitoulin night stars are like no other. There's no light pollution and this night was a new moon (no moon) and I got a piece of the Milky Way. (still learning :)
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
19th July 2022 1:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
way
,
stars
,
milky
,
manitoulin
Pat
How brilliant is this!
July 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! fav
July 20th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
great technique and photo
July 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow!
July 20th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow that's stunning!
July 21st, 2022
Fisher Family
A fantastic view of our magical universe - fav!
Ian
July 21st, 2022
