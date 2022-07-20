Previous
Manitoulin Nites by pdulis
Manitoulin Nites

Manitoulin night stars are like no other. There's no light pollution and this night was a new moon (no moon) and I got a piece of the Milky Way. (still learning :)
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
Pat
How brilliant is this!
July 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning ! fav
July 20th, 2022  
Phil Howcroft ace
great technique and photo
July 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow!
July 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow that's stunning!
July 21st, 2022  
Fisher Family
A fantastic view of our magical universe - fav!

Ian
July 21st, 2022  
