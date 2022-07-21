Sign up
Photo 1578
Sunset Reflections
It is almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream ...
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography. Photography isn't just about making...
1943
photos
388
followers
56
following
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
17th July 2022 9:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
island
,
manitoulin
Milanie
ace
Like the layer of red above and below the sillhouetted shoreline
July 22nd, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
So quiet and serene... a lovely image.
July 22nd, 2022
