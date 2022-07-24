Previous
Contrails by pdulis
Photo 1581

Contrails

Contrails are made by high-flying jet airplanes. They are still clouds, though, because they are made of water droplets condensed from the water vapor in the exhaust of the jet engines.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
Elizabeth ace
Great pov in this shot!
July 25th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love how it makes leading lines right to the birds.
July 25th, 2022  
KWind ace
Lovely scene.
July 25th, 2022  
Rick ace
Sometimes they do offer some pretty interesting clouds after they have spread out. Awesome capture.
July 25th, 2022  
