Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 1581
Contrails
Contrails are made by high-flying jet airplanes. They are still clouds, though, because they are made of water droplets condensed from the water vapor in the exhaust of the jet engines.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast specializing in landscapes and travel photography.
1946
photos
388
followers
56
following
433% complete
View this month »
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
17th July 2022 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
contrails
Elizabeth
ace
Great pov in this shot!
July 25th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love how it makes leading lines right to the birds.
July 25th, 2022
KWind
ace
Lovely scene.
July 25th, 2022
Rick
ace
Sometimes they do offer some pretty interesting clouds after they have spread out. Awesome capture.
July 25th, 2022
