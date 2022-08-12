Sign up
Photo 1600
Sunrise Paddle Boarding ..
Life is a performance and your paddle is your instrument. Love what you do and do it forever!
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1965
photos
385
followers
55
following
438% complete
View this month »
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
12th August 2022 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
jack
,
ontario
,
boarding
,
darling
,
paddle
Leave a Comment
