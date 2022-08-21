Previous
Next
The Lake is Calling ... by pdulis
Photo 1609

The Lake is Calling ...

Take everything as it comes; as the one wave passes, we learn to deal with the next one ...
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Love the reflection of the sunrise on the water and on the boat.
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the light on the hull of the canoe.
August 22nd, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the light and the composition and the words
August 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise