Photo 1609
The Lake is Calling ...
Take everything as it comes; as the one wave passes, we learn to deal with the next one ...
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
1974
photos
380
followers
54
following
440% complete
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1609
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th August 2022 8:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
canoe
,
balsam
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Love the reflection of the sunrise on the water and on the boat.
August 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the light on the hull of the canoe.
August 22nd, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the light and the composition and the words
August 22nd, 2022
