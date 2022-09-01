Previous
Next
It's a Family Affair by pdulis
Photo 1620

It's a Family Affair

Be like a duck. Calm on the surface, but always paddling like heck underneath.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
As always a beautiful composition. Will they stay through the winter?
September 1st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise