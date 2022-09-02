Previous
Next
The End of Summer Days by pdulis
Photo 1621

The End of Summer Days

The end of the hazy lazy summer days is coming to an end in this part of the world. The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever...
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful pic that makes me dream - of vacation :-)
September 3rd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great shot and I like the accompanying narrative. We are just coming into peak tanning season!
September 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
A lovely scene! You always manage to capture a flock of birds.
September 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Still looks like perfect weather
September 3rd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
A perfect summer shot, and the weather is still good for beaches but, the start up of school and the concurrent return to daily routine will bring an end to that summer freedom.
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise