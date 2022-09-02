Sign up
Photo 1621
The End of Summer Days
The end of the hazy lazy summer days is coming to an end in this part of the world. The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever...
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
1986
photos
377
followers
53
following
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
boat
,
summer
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful pic that makes me dream - of vacation :-)
September 3rd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and I like the accompanying narrative. We are just coming into peak tanning season!
September 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
A lovely scene! You always manage to capture a flock of birds.
September 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Still looks like perfect weather
September 3rd, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
A perfect summer shot, and the weather is still good for beaches but, the start up of school and the concurrent return to daily routine will bring an end to that summer freedom.
September 3rd, 2022
