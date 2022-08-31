Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1619
For the Love of Fishing
To fish or not to fish? That’s a dumb question ;)
(at least to my grandson:)
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - I am now offering private and group photo workshops in Ontario or on-line workshops (info@photographyAdventures.ca) I reside in Toronto, Canada and...
1984
photos
377
followers
53
following
443% complete
View this month »
1612
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
stream
,
fishing
Call me Joe
ace
This shot rocks!!❤️⭐️
September 1st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I hope he caught something. Beautiful scenic fishing spot.
September 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like he is very absorbed in his task. Was he successful?
September 1st, 2022
Rick
ace
Nothing wrong with that. great shot.
September 1st, 2022
Harbie
ace
Beautiful area for fishing!
September 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close