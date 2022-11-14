Sign up
Photo 1694
Mirror Mirror
Who's the fairest of them all :)
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for tips + techniques - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a passionate landscape photographer...
Tags
portrait
,
mirror
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous shot. Great lighting. Lovely model.
November 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely portrait!
November 15th, 2022
Sue
What a superb shot. Love the lighting, the pose in fact everything about this shot
November 15th, 2022
