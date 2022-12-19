Previous
Next
Spanish Monastery by pdulis
Photo 1729

Spanish Monastery

Another view of this special place
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself a...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
I like this pov with diagonal lines
December 20th, 2022  
Rick ace
Cool capture. Works very well from that pov.
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise