Photo 1802
Dare to Be Different
If you want your life to be different, you have to start reacting to life differently...
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
3
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
2167
photos
371
followers
53
following
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th April 2021 5:28pm
Tags
flower
,
abstract
,
different
amyK
ace
Love it!
March 4th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Wow! Nice!
March 4th, 2023
Shy Abel
Love
March 4th, 2023
