Ashbridges Bay Surfer by pdulis
Photo 1805

Ashbridges Bay Surfer

Surfing in the Great Lakes is an exhilarating experience, especially in winter. Waves were 8 feet high today
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
Shutterbug ace
I love this comp, with the 3 colorful chairs, balanced by the surfer.
March 7th, 2023  
