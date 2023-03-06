Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1805
Ashbridges Bay Surfer
Surfing in the Great Lakes is an exhilarating experience, especially in winter. Waves were 8 feet high today
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
2170
photos
371
followers
53
following
494% complete
View this month »
1798
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th March 2023 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great
,
surfing
,
lake
,
ontario
,
surfer
,
lakes
Shutterbug
ace
I love this comp, with the 3 colorful chairs, balanced by the surfer.
March 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close