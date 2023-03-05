Sign up
Photo 1804
Awaiting Summer
The Leuty Lifeguard Station is often the most photographed Beaches landmark. Here it sits in winter awaiting the summertime fun that will take place on its beaches.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
2169
photos
371
followers
53
following
494% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
4th March 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous composition. I understand why photographers are attracted to this site!
March 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view
March 6th, 2023
Antonio-S
Awaiting summer with great opportunities for photographers.
March 6th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful foreground through to the background!
March 6th, 2023
