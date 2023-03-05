Previous
Next
Awaiting Summer by pdulis
Photo 1804

Awaiting Summer

The Leuty Lifeguard Station is often the most photographed Beaches landmark. Here it sits in winter awaiting the summertime fun that will take place on its beaches.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
To all my 365 friends - join my newsletter for more photo tips - photographyAdventures.ca I reside in Toronto, Canada and consider myself...
494% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous composition. I understand why photographers are attracted to this site!
March 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely view
March 6th, 2023  
Antonio-S
Awaiting summer with great opportunities for photographers.
March 6th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful foreground through to the background!
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise