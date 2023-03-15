Previous
Next
Winter Reflections by pdulis
Photo 1814

Winter Reflections

It seems like everything sleeps in winter, but it's really a time of renewal and reflection
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Only the slight twist in the trees reveals that this is just the reflections, neat!
March 16th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
So true
March 16th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise