Photo 1828
Sumac Sunrise
Sumac trees have plenty of ornamental value for front or backyards, but I love the wild ones down by the lake.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2193
photos
366
followers
53
following
1828
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th March 2023 9:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
clouds
,
spring
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Shutterbug
ace
Especially nice before they leaf out and let the sunrise show through. They have beautiful silhouette skeletons.
March 30th, 2023
