Sumac Sunrise by pdulis
Sumac Sunrise

Sumac trees have plenty of ornamental value for front or backyards, but I love the wild ones down by the lake.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community.
Especially nice before they leaf out and let the sunrise show through. They have beautiful silhouette skeletons.
March 30th, 2023  
