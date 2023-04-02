Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1832
True Love at Sunrise
I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you ...
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2197
photos
368
followers
53
following
501% complete
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
Tags
love
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of a quiet moment between two people in a beautiful moment. I love the narrative also.
April 3rd, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful sunset.
April 3rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
So beautiful and great words.
April 3rd, 2023
