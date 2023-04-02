Previous
True Love at Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 1832

True Love at Sunrise

I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you ...
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
501% complete

Photo Details

Terrific capture of a quiet moment between two people in a beautiful moment. I love the narrative also.
April 3rd, 2023  
Beautiful sunset.
April 3rd, 2023  
So beautiful and great words.
April 3rd, 2023  
