Photo 1831
Lonely Tree
Lonely trees are not lonely; they have the kiss of first sunrise, the song of the birds that come to visit and the whispers of the wind ...
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
I started 365 in March 2013 and love this 365 community. Many thanks to Ross for starting this 365 project group. Starting year 10 ...
2196
photos
368
followers
53
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
30th March 2023 9:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
Rick
ace
Beautiful. Always like the bird in there.
April 2nd, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Glorious.
April 2nd, 2023
