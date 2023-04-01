Previous
Lonely Tree by pdulis
Photo 1831

Lonely Tree

Lonely trees are not lonely; they have the kiss of first sunrise, the song of the birds that come to visit and the whispers of the wind ...
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Peter Dulis

Rick ace
Beautiful. Always like the bird in there.
April 2nd, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Glorious.
April 2nd, 2023  
