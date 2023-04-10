Sign up
Photo 1840
John D. Leitch Freighter
You can never cross the ocean unless you have the courage to lose sight of the shore.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2205
photos
367
followers
53
following
504% complete
View this month »
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
8th April 2023 9:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
lake
,
monochrome
,
ontario
,
freighter
Babs
ace
Love it fav
April 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice image
April 11th, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool capture and comment.
April 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Well done!
April 11th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Really interesting presentation
April 11th, 2023
