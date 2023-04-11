Previous
Village of Port Credit Sunrise by pdulis
Village of Port Credit Sunrise

Port Credit is a neighbourhood in the City of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, located at the mouth of the Credit River on the north shore of Lake Ontario. Great place to hang out :)
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Milanie ace
Wonderful light
April 12th, 2023  
