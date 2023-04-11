Sign up
Photo 1841
Village of Port Credit Sunrise
Port Credit is a neighbourhood in the City of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, located at the mouth of the Credit River on the north shore of Lake Ontario. Great place to hang out :)
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2206
photos
367
followers
53
following
504% complete
View this month »
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
7th April 2023 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
sunrise
,
port
,
lake
,
ontario
,
credit
Milanie
ace
Wonderful light
April 12th, 2023
