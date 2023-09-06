Sign up
Previous
Photo 1989
Balsam Lake Farm Silo
As a farmer, you learn quick: you don’t get anything that you don’t work hard for...
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
1
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2354
photos
343
followers
50
following
544% complete
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
sunrise
,
farm
,
ontario
,
silo
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully framed
September 7th, 2023
