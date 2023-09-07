Sign up
Previous
Photo 1990
Balsam Lake Trees
Its magical - "Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” :)
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
5th September 2023 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
ontario
,
balsam
Casablanca
ace
Those colours are incredible!
September 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colours.
September 7th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture and colors.
September 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and still!
September 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
September 7th, 2023
Fisher Family
Stunning colours - fav!
Ian
September 7th, 2023
