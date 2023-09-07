Previous
Balsam Lake Trees by pdulis
Photo 1990

Balsam Lake Trees

Its magical - "Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” :)
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Casablanca ace
Those colours are incredible!
September 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colours.
September 7th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture and colors.
September 7th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and still!
September 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
September 7th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Stunning colours - fav!

Ian
September 7th, 2023  
