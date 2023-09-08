Sign up
Previous
Photo 1991
Sunrise Glory
Every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory...
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
2
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2356
photos
344
followers
50
following
Photo Details
10
10
2
2
1
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
blue
,
sunrise
,
chairs
,
lake
,
hour
,
ontario
,
balsam
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully created and great wisdom to match
September 9th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
September 9th, 2023
