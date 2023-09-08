Previous
Sunrise Glory by pdulis
Sunrise Glory

Every sunrise is like a new page, a chance to right ourselves and receive each day in all its glory...
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully created and great wisdom to match
September 9th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
September 9th, 2023  
