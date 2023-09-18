Sign up
Photo 2001
Humber Bay Shores
This picturesque pocket in Toronto's west end is perfect for escaping the bustle of the city centre.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
2
3
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
bay
,
toronto
,
humber
Joanne Diochon
Love the natural framing. It may just be the odd shape of the buildings tricking my eye, but this one feels a bit tilted to me.
September 19th, 2023
Maggiemae
great to capture that odd vertical shape of the two buildings. quiet and peaceful spot!
September 19th, 2023
