Humber Bay Shores by pdulis
Humber Bay Shores

This picturesque pocket in Toronto's west end is perfect for escaping the bustle of the city centre.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Joanne Diochon
Love the natural framing. It may just be the odd shape of the buildings tricking my eye, but this one feels a bit tilted to me.
September 19th, 2023  
Maggiemae
great to capture that odd vertical shape of the two buildings. quiet and peaceful spot!
September 19th, 2023  
