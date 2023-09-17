Previous
Bronte Heritage Park by pdulis
Bronte Heritage Park

Love this park, lots of people watching, great restaurant, lots of boats, play grounds, walking- biking trails and it leads unto the Waters edge park which is great for photography
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
