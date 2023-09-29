Previous
Hopewell Rocks Ocean Floor Walk by pdulis
Hopewell Rocks Ocean Floor Walk

The sea has eroded the Bay of Fundy rocks into twisted shapes with a tidal beach and we walked on the ocean floor at low tide
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura)
What a cool POV!
September 30th, 2023  
gloria jones
Super sense of scale
September 30th, 2023  
Beth
How cool is that! Wonderful view.
September 30th, 2023  
