Previous
Photo 2012
Hopewell Rocks Ocean Floor Walk
The sea has eroded the Bay of Fundy rocks into twisted shapes with a tidal beach and we walked on the ocean floor at low tide
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
3
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2377
photos
344
followers
50
following
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
new
,
ocean
,
bay
,
brunswick
,
fundy
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a cool POV!
September 30th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super sense of scale
September 30th, 2023
Beth
ace
How cool is that! Wonderful view.
September 30th, 2023
