Peggy's Cove Village by pdulis
Photo 2013

Peggy's Cove Village

Iconic Peggy's Cove Lighthouse and Village is located in Nova Scotia. A photographers camera can’t go wrong here :)
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
SandraD ace
I'm planning to visit the area next year, so good to see these colours. Iconic POV.
October 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A quaint village. Love the colors
October 1st, 2023  
