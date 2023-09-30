Sign up
Previous
Photo 2013
Peggy's Cove Village
Iconic Peggy's Cove Lighthouse and Village is located in Nova Scotia. A photographers camera can’t go wrong here :)
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
2
2
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
village
,
lighthouse
,
nova
,
cove
,
scotia
,
peggy's
SandraD
ace
I'm planning to visit the area next year, so good to see these colours. Iconic POV.
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A quaint village. Love the colors
October 1st, 2023
