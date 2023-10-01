Previous
Prince Edward Island Dunes by pdulis
Prince Edward Island Dunes

I love PEI. The large island is marked by red-sand beaches, lighthouses, fertile farmland, and is renowned for seafood like lobster and mussels. Yum :)
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Linda Godwin
Wonderful I hope to get there one summer
October 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous pic
October 1st, 2023  
