Photo 2014
Prince Edward Island Dunes
I love PEI. The large island is marked by red-sand beaches, lighthouses, fertile farmland, and is renowned for seafood like lobster and mussels. Yum :)
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
beach
,
island
,
prince
,
lighthouse
,
edward
Linda Godwin
Wonderful I hope to get there one summer
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous pic
October 1st, 2023
