Previous
Photo 2015
Wild Flowers On Cabot Trail
The Cabot Trail is one of Canada's ultimate scenic highways. Every turn is a photo moment :)
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
4
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th September 2023 10:54am
flowers
,
trail
,
nova
,
scotia
,
cabot
Julie Ryan
Sounds wonderful, beautiful scenery!
October 3rd, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful scenery and capture.
October 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful scenery.
October 3rd, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful scene
October 3rd, 2023
