Wild Flowers On Cabot Trail by pdulis
Photo 2015

Wild Flowers On Cabot Trail

The Cabot Trail is one of Canada's ultimate scenic highways. Every turn is a photo moment :)
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Julie Ryan
Sounds wonderful, beautiful scenery!
October 3rd, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful scenery and capture.
October 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful scenery.
October 3rd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful scene
October 3rd, 2023  
