Previous
Meat Cove Cliffs, Cape Breton by pdulis
Photo 2016

Meat Cove Cliffs, Cape Breton

The roads to Meat Cove were a bit scary from gravel to dirt to paved up and down and around with pot holes in the way - but the view was worth it :)
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
October 3rd, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Breathtaking
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise