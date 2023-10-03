Sign up
Photo 2016
Meat Cove Cliffs, Cape Breton
The roads to Meat Cove were a bit scary from gravel to dirt to paved up and down and around with pot holes in the way - but the view was worth it :)
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
meat
,
cliffs
,
cape
,
cove
,
campground
,
breton
Agnes
ace
Beautiful picture
October 3rd, 2023
Julie Ryan
Breathtaking
October 3rd, 2023
