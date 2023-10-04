Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2017
Soak Up The Moment
Cavendish Beach is PEI's best-known beach. It has miles of white-gold sand surrounded and protected by gorgeous sand dunes. It was amazing to soak up the time there.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2382
photos
344
followers
50
following
552% complete
View this month »
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
28th September 2023 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
sunrise
,
pei
,
cavendish
Beth
ace
So peaceful. Beautiful composition and lighting, what a blessing.
October 4th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
October 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close