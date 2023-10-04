Previous
Soak Up The Moment by pdulis
Soak Up The Moment

Cavendish Beach is PEI's best-known beach. It has miles of white-gold sand surrounded and protected by gorgeous sand dunes. It was amazing to soak up the time there.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beth ace
So peaceful. Beautiful composition and lighting, what a blessing.
October 4th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
October 4th, 2023  
