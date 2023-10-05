Previous
Capstick By the Sea by pdulis
Photo 2018

The northern part of Cape Breton Island is where you will find some of the most spectacular scenery to be found anywhere in the Maritime provinces.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski
Very beautiful
October 5th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Great pov!
October 5th, 2023  
gloria jones
Spectacular capture
October 5th, 2023  
Bucktree
Lovely.
October 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful, quiet and still !
October 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely scene
October 5th, 2023  
Corinne C
Beautiful
October 5th, 2023  
