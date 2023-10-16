Previous
Surfs Up by pdulis
Photo 2029

Surfs Up

Often in the waves of change, we discover our true direction ...
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent wave action.
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise