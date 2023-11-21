Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2065
Toronto Sunset
Classic view from Polsen Pier
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2430
photos
344
followers
51
following
565% complete
View this month »
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
6th February 2022 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
toronto
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous!
November 22nd, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
An unusual take on a sunset shot. I like the placement of the three people.
November 22nd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like this a lot other than the right tilt
November 22nd, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool capture and processing. Pretty cool with the people in there like that.
November 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close