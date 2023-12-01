Previous
Winter Thistles by pdulis
Thistle is part of the sunflower family and it is best known as the national symbol of Scotland. There are over 200 types of thistle flowers.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. Great pov
December 2nd, 2023  
Pat
Beautiful. The sunburst through the teasels is just gorgeous.
December 2nd, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Nice starburst!
December 2nd, 2023  
