Photo 2075
Winter Thistles
Thistle is part of the sunflower family and it is best known as the national symbol of Scotland. There are over 200 types of thistle flowers.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th November 2023 3:09pm
sunset
thistle
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. Great pov
December 2nd, 2023
Pat
Beautiful. The sunburst through the teasels is just gorgeous.
December 2nd, 2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Nice starburst!
December 2nd, 2023
