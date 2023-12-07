Previous
Caribbean Water Lillies by pdulis
Photo 2081

Caribbean Water Lillies

I just love them
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Peter Dulis


@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Sarah Bremner
Fabulous ... what a joyful colour.
December 7th, 2023  
Babs
Beautiful. fav.
December 7th, 2023  
John Falconer
This is just a terrific shot Peter. Colour, focussing, Point of View. Everything. Love it yet it’s a simple view!
December 7th, 2023  
Bucktree
Beautiful capture.
December 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Gorgeous
December 7th, 2023  
George
Great POV.
December 7th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross
Great shot
December 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful.
December 7th, 2023  
Suzanne
I like the pov and the clarity!
December 7th, 2023  
Lin
How lovely
December 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
very pretty
December 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful Lily
December 7th, 2023  
