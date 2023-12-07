Sign up
Previous
Photo 2081
Caribbean Water Lillies
I just love them
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
12
9
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2446
photos
341
followers
50
following
570% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
37
Comments
12
Fav's
9
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
7th December 2023 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Sarah Bremner
ace
Fabulous ... what a joyful colour.
December 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful. fav.
December 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
This is just a terrific shot Peter. Colour, focussing, Point of View. Everything. Love it yet it’s a simple view!
December 7th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture.
December 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
December 7th, 2023
George
ace
Great POV.
December 7th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
December 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
December 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like the pov and the clarity!
December 7th, 2023
Lin
ace
How lovely
December 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
very pretty
December 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful Lily
December 7th, 2023
