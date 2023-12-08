Sign up
Previous
Photo 2082
Footsteps in the Sand
Follow in the footsteps of those who inspire you ..,
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
4
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2447
photos
341
followers
50
following
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th December 2023 7:13am
sand
,
footsteps
,
dominican
Dorothy
ace
Nice!
December 9th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌
December 9th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great shot and words of wisdom.
December 9th, 2023
Christina
ace
Great shot and inspiring quote
December 9th, 2023
