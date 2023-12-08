Previous
Footsteps in the Sand by pdulis
Photo 2082

Footsteps in the Sand

Follow in the footsteps of those who inspire you ..,
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Dorothy
Nice!
December 9th, 2023  
Call me Joe
❤️👌
December 9th, 2023  
Rick
Great shot and words of wisdom.
December 9th, 2023  
Christina
Great shot and inspiring quote
December 9th, 2023  
