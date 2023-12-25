Sign up
Previous
Photo 2099
Happy Holidays!
When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace ... Jimi Hendrix
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
10
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2464
photos
340
followers
50
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful quote - Season's Greetings !
December 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Perfect quote, Happy Holidays to you and yours Peter.
December 25th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great quote, Happy Holidays!
December 25th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So true
December 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Merry Christmas-wonderful lighthouse
December 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours
December 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. Happy Holidays to you and your family Peter!
December 25th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours
December 25th, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Merry Christmas! Enjoy!
December 25th, 2023
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous photo and sentiment
December 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
