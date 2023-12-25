Previous
Happy Holidays! by pdulis
Happy Holidays!

When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace ... Jimi Hendrix
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful quote - Season's Greetings !
December 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Perfect quote, Happy Holidays to you and yours Peter.
December 25th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great quote, Happy Holidays!
December 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So true
December 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Merry Christmas-wonderful lighthouse
December 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours
December 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful. Happy Holidays to you and your family Peter!
December 25th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours
December 25th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Merry Christmas! Enjoy!
December 25th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous photo and sentiment
December 25th, 2023  
