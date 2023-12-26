Previous
Vintage Sodas by pdulis
Photo 2100

Vintage Sodas

Cracker Barrel’s collection of vintage sodas is a one of a kind treat while driving along America’s Interstate highways. On our way to New Jersey!
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise