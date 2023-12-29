Previous
Wild Creek Falls Panorama by pdulis
Photo 2103

Wild Creek Falls Panorama

It's hard to believe that this is winter in New Jersey :)
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Theresa
So much color for winter!
December 30th, 2023  
