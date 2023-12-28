Previous
Wild Creek Falls by pdulis
Photo 2102

Wild Creek Falls

Located in the famous Pocono Mountains, we hiked up to Wild Creek Falls to do a little fishing with the boys. Located in the Pocono Mountains, it was an unforgettable adventure through breathtaking landscapes and cascading waters. A true hidden gem.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Neat pov to see the river and rugged terrain
December 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like pretty rugged terrain
December 29th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
It is beautiful country! Hope you caught something!
December 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise