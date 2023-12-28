Sign up
Previous
Photo 2102
Wild Creek Falls
Located in the famous Pocono Mountains, we hiked up to Wild Creek Falls to do a little fishing with the boys. Located in the Pocono Mountains, it was an unforgettable adventure through breathtaking landscapes and cascading waters. A true hidden gem.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
5
5
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
mountains
creek
wild
pocono
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov to see the river and rugged terrain
December 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like pretty rugged terrain
December 29th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
It is beautiful country! Hope you caught something!
December 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful
December 29th, 2023
