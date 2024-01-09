Sign up
Photo 2114
Reflections of Life
“Sometimes, you have to look back in order to understand the things that lie ahead.” – Yvonne Woon
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
4
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2479
photos
343
followers
50
following
2107
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st January 2024 1:02pm
Tags
church
,
reflection
,
pews
Corinne C
ace
Interesting edit and thought provoking narrative
January 10th, 2024
Gavin.J
Beautiful, sublime and well framed 👍
January 10th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool image, an outdoor church, or church integrated with life or...
January 10th, 2024
Bill
Such a cool image.
January 10th, 2024
