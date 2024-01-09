Previous
Reflections of Life by pdulis
Photo 2114

Reflections of Life

“Sometimes, you have to look back in order to understand the things that lie ahead.” – Yvonne Woon
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
579% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Interesting edit and thought provoking narrative
January 10th, 2024  
Gavin.J
Beautiful, sublime and well framed 👍
January 10th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool image, an outdoor church, or church integrated with life or...
January 10th, 2024  
Bill
Such a cool image.
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise