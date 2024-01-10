Previous
Appalachian Brook Fishing by pdulis
Appalachian Brook Fishing

My grandson loves fishing. We''ll drive high into these mountains and hike high enough into these headwater creeks, just to catch that exquisite trout. (I love these adventures and photo opps abound everywhere :)
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beautiful capture. I hope he caught some. Is it catch and release or does he get to learn how to cook them?
January 11th, 2024  
How good is this. Great shot, even better adventure, trout as a bonus, winning on all levels!
January 11th, 2024  
Awesome capture. Hope he was able to get some fish.
January 11th, 2024  
Wow!
January 11th, 2024  
Oh my looks like he could fall in backward
January 11th, 2024  
