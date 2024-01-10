Sign up
Previous
Photo 2115
Appalachian Brook Fishing
My grandson loves fishing. We''ll drive high into these mountains and hike high enough into these headwater creeks, just to catch that exquisite trout. (I love these adventures and photo opps abound everywhere :)
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
5
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2480
photos
343
followers
50
following
579% complete
2108
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
mountains
,
fishing
,
brook
,
appalachian
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I hope he caught some. Is it catch and release or does he get to learn how to cook them?
January 11th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
How good is this. Great shot, even better adventure, trout as a bonus, winning on all levels!
January 11th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Hope he was able to get some fish.
January 11th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Wow!
January 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my looks like he could fall in backward
January 11th, 2024
