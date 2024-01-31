Sign up
Previous
Photo 2136
Frozen Peruvian Lily
Peruvian Lily symbolizes friendship and prosperity ...
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2501
photos
344
followers
49
following
585% complete
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st January 2024 7:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
flower
,
lily
,
frozen
,
peruvian
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely. I guess you can find them frozen at the moment - I usually have to cheat and put them in the freezer!
February 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So elegant
February 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful.
February 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice.
February 1st, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
February 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
So beautiful frozen in time
February 1st, 2024
