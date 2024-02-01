Sign up
Previous
Photo 2137
Frozen Garden Mum
Chrysanthemums, better known as mums, are a staple of fall right along with pumpkins, gourds, squash and the changing colors of leaves!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
Photo Details
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st February 2024 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
frozen
,
mum
,
chrysanthemum
Carole G
ace
I'm loving your frozen flowers. I have tried it once, must give it another go
February 2nd, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Wow, I thought it was your PHOTO processing, but now I see it's actually FROZEN. So beautiful. I'll have to take a look at your others. Thanks Peter!
February 2nd, 2024
