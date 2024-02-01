Previous
Frozen Garden Mum by pdulis
Photo 2137

Frozen Garden Mum

Chrysanthemums, better known as mums, are a staple of fall right along with pumpkins, gourds, squash and the changing colors of leaves!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
I'm loving your frozen flowers. I have tried it once, must give it another go
February 2nd, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Wow, I thought it was your PHOTO processing, but now I see it's actually FROZEN. So beautiful. I'll have to take a look at your others. Thanks Peter!
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise