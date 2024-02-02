Previous
Walk in Woods by pdulis
Photo 2138

Walk in Woods

"I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees."
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Bill
This makes such an interesting piece of art.
February 3rd, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Very creative edit.
February 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice icm
February 3rd, 2024  
