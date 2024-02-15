Sign up
Photo 2151
Winter Roads
Winter returns to Toronto after a high of 15c last week
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
road
winter
toronto
Beryl Lloyd
Superb winter scene, fav
February 16th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
Great capture with the bright yellow coat echoing the traffic sign. Crazy weather we’ve been having.
February 16th, 2024
Allison Williams
Awesome composition with pops of yellow! A fav.
February 16th, 2024
Dorothy
Pretty especially with the pops of yellow.
February 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful soc
February 16th, 2024
Casablanca
….and the dog still needs a walk!
February 16th, 2024
