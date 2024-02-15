Previous
Winter Roads by pdulis
Photo 2151

Winter Roads

Winter returns to Toronto after a high of 15c last week
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb winter scene, fav
February 16th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great capture with the bright yellow coat echoing the traffic sign. Crazy weather we’ve been having.
February 16th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
Awesome composition with pops of yellow! A fav.
February 16th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Pretty especially with the pops of yellow.
February 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
February 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
….and the dog still needs a walk!
February 16th, 2024  
