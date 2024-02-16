Previous
Lake Ontario Light Tower by pdulis
Photo 2152

Lake Ontario Light Tower

16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
February 16th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
superb landscape Peter
February 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful sunrise!
February 16th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Breathtaking!
February 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
February 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
February 16th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Gorgeous setting with that backdrop!
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise