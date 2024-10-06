Previous
Bike Panning by pdulis
Bike Panning

A little fun during my "Light & Action" photo workshop yesterday
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Good capture
October 7th, 2024  
